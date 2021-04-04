Bijapur Naxal attack: Soldiers' sacrifices will not go in vain, Amit Shah assures family members

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the family members of soldiers killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack that their sacrifices would not go in vain. Shah added that a search operation is underway for the missing soldiers.

"Both sides have suffered losses. Our jawans have lost their lives. I pay tributes to them. I want to assure their families that their sacrifice will not go in vain," the Home Minister added. Shah will be arriving in Delhi by Sunday afternoon to take stock of the situation in Chhattisgarh.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday. "22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

