J-K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh may witness rainfall for next three days

Regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness scattered to widespread rainfall for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 18:09 IST
Visual from Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness scattered to widespread rainfall for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While isolated rainfall over Punjab, north Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh during April 6 to 7.

According to an official release, a low-pressure area lies over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the south Myanmar coast. Under its influence scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. A Western Disturbance as a trough between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level runs roughly along longitude 55°E to the north of latitude 32°N and a fresh Western Disturbance very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from April 6.

It further stated, under its influence, scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during April 4 to 8 and over Uttarakhand during April 6 to 8. Thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds over Western Himalayan region during April 6 to 8 and over adjoining plains during April 6 to 7.

Whereas isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on April 6, over Himachal Pradesh on April 5 to 6 and over Uttarakhand on April 6 to 7. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 6 and over Uttarakhand April 7.

The duststorm or thunderstorm and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan from April 6 to 7. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.

Due to this, isolated rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 24 hours. Whereas isolated hailstorm also likely over Odisha during next 24 hours. Heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next two days and over Vidarbha during the next four days.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

