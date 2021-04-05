UNDP establishes new representation office in Germany

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has officially established a new representation office in Germany, an important international development leader and supporter of multilateralism and the work of the UNDP.

"The establishment of a UNDP presence in Germany signals the opening of a new chapter in the partnership with Germany," said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. "The close collaboration and increased partnership reflect Germany's strong commitment to sustainable development and its appreciation of the importance of strengthening the capacity of the United Nations to help the world emerge from the current crisis. Guided by a highly complementary agenda, we look forward to writing this new chapter together with our development partners in Germany."

UNDP and Germany share the ambition of supporting country-led efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the promotion of democratic governance, poverty eradication, stabilization and conflict prevention in fragile contexts and action on inequalities, climate change and the environment, making for a highly convergent partnership agenda. More details available here.

The office in Germany has been established with the support of the German authorities and complements our network of country offices and teams in 131 programme countries. UNDP already has an established strategic presence in a number of capitals to interface and engage with public and private partners to advance multilateralism and the work of UNDP as part of the UN Development System's commitment to supporting the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.