Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over Fed

U.S. stocks set a course for new record highs on Monday as blow-out economic data increased investor risk appetite while putting bonds under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates sooner than expected. Friday's payrolls data, which showed 916,000 job added in March and the unemployment rate falling to 6%, driven by vaccine deployment and stimulus, marked the beginning of what could be the strongest yearly economic performance in decades.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over Fed
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks set a course for new record highs on Monday as blow-out economic data increased investor risk appetite while putting bonds under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Friday's payrolls data, which showed 916,000 job added in March and the unemployment rate falling to 6%, driven by vaccine deployment and stimulus, marked the beginning of what could be the strongest yearly economic performance in decades. Further evidence of economic revival was provided by the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI report, which hit a record high.

"Friday's employment number as well as today's Non-manufacturing ISM data indicate growing economic strength, which raises concern about the Fed having to taper or increase interest rates," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 384.05 points, or 1.16%, to 33,537.26, the S&P 500 gained 53.2 points, or 1.32%, to 4,073.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 176.06 points, or 1.31%, to 13,656.17.

European and Australian stock markets were closed in observance of Easter Monday, while China's stock market was dark in observance of Tomb Sweeping day. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.90%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.02%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.01% lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.79%. U.S. Treasury yields were mostly higher in choppy trading, lifted by continued optimism about U.S. economic prospects following Friday's blockbuster nonfarm payrolls report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.727%, from 1.72% late on Friday. The 30-year bond last fell 14/32 in price to yield 2.387%, from 2.37% late on Friday.

The dollar dipped to one-week lows against a basket of currencies as U.S. stocks rallied and as investors waited on the next catalyst to drive direction. The dollar index fell 0.45%, with the euro up 0.35% to $1.1803.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.58% versus the greenback at 110.10 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3896, up 0.48% on the day. Oil prices fell as increasing OPEC+ supply and rising Iranian output offset hopes for a demand rebound driven by economic revival.

U.S. crude fell 3.04% to $59.58 per barrel and Brent was last at $63.07, down 2.76% on the day. Gold prices edged lower as the safe-haven metal's luster was dimmed by rising global equity prices.

dropped 0.2Spot gold slipped % to $1,728.57 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...

Colombia to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccine, but shots must be free

Colombia will allow the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry said on Monday, but the shots must be free for those being inoculated. The Andean country plans to immunize about 70 of its 35 million people this year un...

Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, a former veteran diplomat, as the US coordinator for Global COVID Response, while stressing that America must lead the world in bringing the pandemic to an end....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021