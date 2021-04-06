Left Menu

PIL in SC seeking direction to Centre to frame rules, regulations to mitigate overpopulation problem

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to frame rules, regulations and guidelines to effectively mitigate the problem of overpopulation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to frame rules, regulations and guidelines to effectively mitigate the problem of overpopulation. The petition -- filed by Dandi Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati, General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti -- stated that every year population is increasing but the number of natural resources are limited and cannot sustain the ever-increasing population.

The state cannot look the other way round when there is a drastic increase in unemployment and poverty, limitation of food supply and health care facilities, stated the PIL filed through advocate Sanjai Kumar Pathak. The PIL sought a direction to the central government to frame effective rules, regulations and guidelines in order to protect the fundamental rights of millions of citizens of India due to overpopulation.

The plea said that overpopulation is one of the most significant factors giving rise to several serious problems adversely affecting the quality of life of millions of Indian citizens. The plea also sought direction to the government to declare the First Sunday of every month as 'Health Day' to spread awareness about overpopulation and for distribution of contraceptive pill, condoms and vaccines to economically weaker section (EWS) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, with polio vaccines.

"In the alternative, direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a comprehensive Report on Population control measures within three months and submit the same to the Respondents (government) for due consideration," the plea added. The petitioner said he has realised that the "basic fundamental right like the right to live with human dignity, right to clean air, right to drinking water, right to health, right to shelter, right to livelihood and right to education guaranteed under the Constitution will remain elusive unless the respondents give due consideration to the proposals made by the National Commission to Review the working of the Constitution (NCRWC) to mitigate the problem of overpopulation."

At present, the population of India is close to 1.39 billion, which is about 17.8 per cent population of the world, but India has only two per cent of agricultural land and only four per cent drinking water of the world. In the US, 10,000 children are born every day whereas in India 70,000 children are born every day, the plea claimed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

