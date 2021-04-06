Left Menu

UNIDO to support domestic industry with best practices and policy: Gowda

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gowda said that the Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector will play an important role in achieving the goal of a 5 trillion-dollar economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:31 IST
UNIDO to support domestic industry with best practices and policy: Gowda
The Minister said that today, our domestic industry and investors are feeling much more confident and optimistic in spite of an uncertain global situation and pandemic like COVID-19.  Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikipedia

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda virtually addressed at National Dialogue on Manufacturing Excellence and Innovation for Competitiveness and Sustainability of Chemicals Manufacturing in New Delhi today. Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Shri Yogendra Tripathi; Additional Secretary (Chemicals), Shri Samir Kumar Biswas; Director-General, Indian Chemical Council, Shri H. S. Karangle; CMD, HIL India Ltd, Dr S.P. Mohanty; Regional Representative of UNIDO in India, Dr Rene Van Berkel and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gowda said that the Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector will play an important role in achieving the goal of a 5 trillion-dollar economy. The Minister informed that the Indian chemicals industry stood at 178 billion dollars in 2019 and is expected to reach 304 billion dollars by 2025 and the demand for chemicals is expected to expand by 9% per annum by 2025. Achieving the industry's ambitious growth targets will require a combination of policy intervention, company-level initiatives, industry-academic partnerships, wise investments, and greater international access, he added. The Minister hoped that United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will support domestic industry with international best practices and policy & technical assistance.

The Minister informed that in our country, the chemical industry occupies a pivotal position in meeting basic needs and improving quality of life as well. The chemical sector, which is knowledge- and capital-intensive, is the mainstay of industrial and agricultural development and provides building blocks for downstream industries such as textiles, papers, paints, soaps, detergents, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The fertilizer and agrochemical industries ensure food security and are thus vital to India's developing and agrarian economy. Likewise, the synthetic fibre industry is crucial to providing affordable clothing, and the pharmaceutical industry gives the country's vast population access to low-cost drugs, he added.

The Minister said that today, our domestic industry and investors are feeling much more confident and optimistic in spite of an uncertain global situation and pandemic like COVID-19. He urged that Indian companies and chemical industries should take advantage of this opportunity and bring about structural changes in the chemical industry. The Minister expressed his confidence in Indian scientists, policymakers, farmers, MSMEs and entrepreneurs and industry leaders for making India the manufacturing hub, ensuring that the country manufactures products that are 'Made in India' but are 'Made for the World'.

The Minister thanked UNIDO for taking the initiative for raising dialogue on transforming the chemical industry sector of India into a more efficient, effective and competitive 'growth engine'.

UNIDO organised a dialogue under 'Clean Manufacturing in India' (Swachh Udyog) and hosted National Dialogue on 'Excellence and Innovation for Competitive and Sustainable Chemicals Manufacturing in India'. The dialogue discussed opportunities and challenges for chemical manufacturing growth and garner momentum among policymakers, the industry sector and other stakeholders on the need for knowledge and skill-based transformative change to safeguard and future proof chemicals manufacturing in India.

UNIDO is the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021