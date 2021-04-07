India's first Indigenous Hydraulic Rigs By MEIL

The first rig began operations in the Kalol oil field Rigs can compete with global peers HYDERABAD, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) achieved another milestone by manufacturing rigs for the oil and gas sector with indigenous know-how. The rigs designed with advanced hydraulic technology begun operations in the Kalol oil field near Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday (07.04.2021), P. Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President, MEIL, said. These rigs made with 1500 HP capacity can easily drill oil wells to a depth of 4000 meters (4 kilometers) from the surface. These rigs can work for the next 40 years. MEIL has taken up this rig manufacturing as part of the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative.

MEIL has bagged the order to manufacture and supply 47 drilling rigs worth Rs. 6 000 crores in a tendering process from ONGC in 2019. MEIL has deployed the first rig of this order in an oil field near Ahmedabad and successfully commenced the operations. The remaining 46 rigs are in various stages of manufacturing. This is for the first-time manufacturing rigs on such a large scale in the private sector as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. Out of these rigs, 20 are work-over rigs, and 27 are land drilling rigs. The work-over rigs used to extract the deposits from already drilled oil wells and enhance productivity and repair the well. Ordinary oil rigs do not serve this purpose. The state-of-the-art land drilling rigs used to drill deep into the layer of earth to existing oil reserves. These rigs can dig from 1500 meters to 6000 meters depth. The regular rigs can dig up to only 1000 meters.

Of the 20 work-over rigs, 12 are automated with a capacity of 50 MT, and four are with a capacity of 100 MT. Another four are with 150 MT capacity rigs, and MEIL is manufacturing all. Of the 27 land drilling rigs, 2 are mobile hydraulic rigs with a capacity of 1500 HP each, while 17 are with a capacity of 1500 HP AC VFD each. The other six rigs are with a capacity of 2000 HP each. MEIL design two more rigs with a capacity of 2000 HP each. These 2000 HP capacity rigs can drill up to 6,000 meters (6 km). This is the first time such capability rigs have produced in India. Of the total 47 rigs, the first rig is fully operational in the Kalol oil field in Gujarat, and the second rig drilling operations will begin in a few days. The preliminary preparations for this already began. Of the 46 rigs currently under manufacturing, two rigs are in the assembly stage in the Rajahmundry oil field in Andhra Pradesh. MEIL will supply the rest to ONGC-related oil fields in Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

''The first rig began its operations in an oil well called KLDDX in Damanasa village near Ahmedabad in the Kalol oil field. This is the first rig made with the indigenous technology commenced drilling. The rig drills oil wells faster and operates with minimal power, and manufactured with state-of-the-art hydraulic and automated technology. This rig with a capacity of 1500 HP can easily drill up to 4000 meters. It is also with most modern technology in terms of security standards,'' said P. Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President, MEIL.

''We feel proud to manufacture the first-of-its-kind rig with indigenous technology under the 'Make in India' and supplied to Maharatna company, ONGC. We can improve the domestic economy by increasing domestic oil production and reduce the oil import burden. ONGC will benefit from these advanced rigs manufactured with the latest technology,'' P. Rajesh Reddy, said.

He also said , ''The company, aims to begin commercial production soon with the advanced indigenous technology to drilling oil wells. MEIL has adopted the 'Make in India' slogan as its policy. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has become a beacon of hope for India, which currently depends on imports overseas for oil and fuel extraction rigs.'' Megha has achieved extraordinary rig manufacturing capabilities with indigenous technology, competing with the global companies rigs. This is a proud moment for the country and not only for MEIL.

About MEIL MEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, Bangladesh and Singapore. MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; gas-based captive power plants etc. MEIL Hydrocarbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.

