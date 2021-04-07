Left Menu

Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Harsh Vardhan, urges opening COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to release more COVID-19 vaccines for Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:27 IST
Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Harsh Vardhan, urges opening COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to release more COVID-19 vaccines for Maharashtra. Priyanka Chaturvedi also urged the minister to review the stance of ministry and make the vaccine "universally available to those below 45 at least till the age of 18, so they can be vaccinated and resume working safely".

She said Maharashtra ranks at the top of the table in vaccination and the speed of vaccination and the volume "also means that many districts have run out of vaccine and other districts have stocks that would last only for about 48 hours". She said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to supply more doses to Maharashtra.

"With the highest number of vaccine shots administered, we need the Union government to release more vaccines to Maharashtra in time so that we can keep up the Government of India's drive to safeguard as many citizens as possible," she said. The MP said that "vaccine is the basic right of every Indian especially those who are working, and yet are being forced to stay home as they can get infected and unknowingly spread COVID to others in the family". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...

FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes

By Menna A. Farouk ABU ZAABAL, Egypt, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F our young Egyptian women, wearing headscarves, leggings and boxing gloves, punch and kick each other, encouraged by their female coach Samah Ahmed - founder of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021