Hester Biosciences acquires technologies from IVRI for classical swine fever, sheep pox vaccines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Animal healthcare firm Hester Biosciences on Thursday said it has acquired technologies from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR – IVRI) for production and commercialization of vaccines for classical swine fever and sheep pox.

Classical swine fever vaccine and sheep pox vaccine have been developed within the country by using locally isolated strains, Hester Biosciences said in a filing to BSE.

The technologies were developed by ICAR-IVRI and the commercialization of the technologies was facilitated by Agrinnovate India, a company owned by the Department of Agricultural, Research & Education, Ministry of Agriculture, it added.

''Both the vaccines have been extensively tested by IVRI for safety and potency and have been found to provide 100 percent protection,'' Hester Biosciences said.

The company plans to launch both the vaccines commercially in approximately 8 months, it added.

Shares of Hester Biosciences were trading at Rs 2,169.15 per scrip on BSE, up 7.75 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

