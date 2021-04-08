Left Menu

Day after PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Rahul Gandhi demands 'Kharcha Pe Charcha' over fuel prices

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi over no discussion on high fuel prices, and demanded 'Kharcha Pe Charcha'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi over no discussion on high fuel prices, and demanded 'Kharcha Pe Charcha'. Accusing the central gvernment of hiking fuel prices by levying taxes, the Congress leader said that getting oil filled in one's vehicle is no less than an exam and questioned PM Modi for not holding a discussion on the same.

The Congress leader in a tweet on Thursday said, "Due to the central government's tax collection, filling oil in one's car is no less than an exam, then why doesn't the PM discuss it? Kharcha Pe bhi Ho Charcha! (Discussion should also be held on expenses)." This comes a day after PM Modi interacted with students, teachers and parents at the fourth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, fuel prices remained unchanged for the ninth day on Thursday as oil marketing companies decided to keep rates on hold today. Petrol and diesel prices were cut three times in the month of March, during which petrol became cheaper by 61 paise per litre and diesel prices were reduced by 60 paise per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

