Left Menu

Petrobras requests ministry clarify Bolsonaro pricing comments; shares slide

Investors gave Bolsonaro's latest pronouncements on the running of Brazil's largest company the thumbs down, pushing its preferred and ordinary shares down 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively, in early trading on Thursday. Bolsonaro's remarks on Wednesday helped wipe out gains in Petrobras' preferred and ordinary shares and they closed that session virtually flat.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:04 IST
Petrobras requests ministry clarify Bolsonaro pricing comments; shares slide
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@petrobras)

Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has asked the Mines and Energy Ministry to clarify comments from President Jair Bolsonaro that a recent 39% hike in natural gas prices was "unacceptable" and that while he would not interfere in the company, its pricing policy could still be changed.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it asked the ministry about information that "should have been released to the market." The ministry has yet to respond, Petrobras said. Investors gave Bolsonaro's latest pronouncements on the running of Brazil's largest company the thumbs down, pushing its preferred and ordinary shares down 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively, in early trading on Thursday. .

At 11:10 am local time, they were two of the three worst-performing shares on the broader Bovespa index, which was up 0.1%. Bolsonaro's remarks on Wednesday helped wipe out gains in Petrobras' preferred and ordinary shares and they closed that session virtually flat. The preferred shares closed 0.08% down. The selling continued on Thursday.

The controversy over fuel prices and alleged interference from Bolsonaro was ignited in February after the president dismissed then-Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco and replaced him with a retired Army general with no experience in the oil and gas industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new Spider-Man movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022...

Several areas declared 'micro containment zones' in Jammu

Jammu District Magistrate Anshul Garg on Thursday declared several areas as micro-containment zones to contain the soaring coronavirus cases.The area in and around Government Gandhi Memorial, Science College, Canal Road, falling under the N...

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021