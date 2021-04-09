Zaid crops sowing up 16.49 pc so far this year: Govt

The total area sown to Zaid (summer) crops has increased by 16.49 percent to 67.87 lakh hectare so far this year and maximum coverage has been under paddy, according to Agriculture Ministry data.

Zaid, also called grishmkal crops, are sown between February-June, the intervening period between Rabi (winter) harvest and Kharif (monsoon) sowing.

''Zaid crops are grown in a 30-90 days window period between rabi harvest and Kharif sowing. The government is promoting Zaid crops to help farmers earn additional income,'' Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra told PTI.

The total area sown with Zaid crops has increased to 67.87 lakh hectare so far this year, from 58.26 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, as per the ministry's latest data.

The trend of summer sowing progress is ''very good'' as of date. There is no impact of the COVID-19 pandemic situation on the progress of area coverage under summer crops in the country, the ministry said.

Out of the total area planted so far, the maximum area has been covered under paddy at 38.80 lakh hectare so far this year, as against 36.05 lakh hectare a year ago.

Coverage of pulses has increased to 8.68 lakh hectare from 5.72 lakh hectare, coarse cereals to 10.86 lakh hectare from 8.54 lakh hectare, while that of oilseeds to 9.53 lakh hectare from 7.96 lakh hectare in the said period, the ministry data showed.

Agriculture crops are grown in three seasons -- rabi, Kharif, and Zaid season.

