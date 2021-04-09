Yemen's Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Saudi airport, no confirmation

Yemen's Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Saudi airport, no confirmationReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:18 IST
Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired an explosive-laden drone at a "sensitive site" at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia and hit the target.
There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.
The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed a Houthi drone fired towards the kingdom late on Thursday.
