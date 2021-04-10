DPCC seals 8 illegal e-waste generating units

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed eight illegal e-waste generating units in the national capital, an official statement said on Saturday.

Most of the units were operating in Seelampur, Mustafabad, Dilshad Garden, Shastri Park, and Bhagirathi Park among other areas, the DPCC said.

''Eight units were sealed on Wednesday in a joint inspection carried out by a team of the DPCC, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and SDM, Seelampur,'' read the statement.

DPCC, which has started a drive against illegal e-waste generating units, said such units would be shut without any reference, and a heavy penalty will be imposed for causing environmental damages.

More such drives would be undertaken in the identified areas, it warned.

