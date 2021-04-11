Gambling racket busted, six held in Delhi

Six persons have been taken into custody on Sunday for alleged illegal gambling following a raid at a house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Police said that Rs 1.75 lakhs in cash, 995 coins worth Rs eight lakh, were recovered during the raid.

"Six persons were found playing cards and poker through poker coins who were betting/gambling on a Poker Table. Around 1,75,000 cash, 10 packets of playing cards, a poker table and two container box of poker coins having 995 coins have been seized from the accused persons," the police said. Police have arrested six people--Ishan Gulati, Mayank Dhawan, Shivam Choudhary, Abhishek Bhardwaj and Gulshan Rai and a case has been registered against them.

During an enquiry, it was found that the rented house was being used allegedly as a gambling house by Ayushman Jain, the organiser of the gambling event. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

