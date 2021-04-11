Man critically injured after terrorists open fire in J-K's Budgam

A man was critically injured after unknown terrorists fired upon him in the Budgam area Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday. The civilian is identified as Nasir Ahmad Khan, 35 years old is a resident of Buchipora Magam.

The condition of the civilian was critical following which he was being shifted to hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. Identification and further details are awaited. (ANI)

