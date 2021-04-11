Left Menu

Man critically injured after terrorists open fire in J-K's Budgam

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man was critically injured after unknown terrorists fired upon him in the Budgam area Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday. The civilian is identified as Nasir Ahmad Khan, 35 years old is a resident of Buchipora Magam.

The condition of the civilian was critical following which he was being shifted to hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. Identification and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

