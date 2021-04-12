Left Menu

UP CM expresses grief over road mishap in Etawah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Etawah's Bakewar area which claimed three lives.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:49 IST
UP CM expresses grief over road mishap in Etawah
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Etawah's Bakewar area which claimed three lives. The incident took place around 4 am today under the Bakewar police station area when an unidentified truck hit a car.

A total of three people were killed and eight injured in the road mishap on National Highway today morning. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, as per an official statement.

He also instructed the district administration to reach the spot and help the victims and make arrangements for their treatment. According to Medical Superintendent, Dr Piyush, the deceased were going to Jhansi from New Delhi by car for participating in the panchayat polls. They were sitting by the roadside after their vehicle tyre was punctured near a Dhaba. Suddenly a truck came and crushed them.

"The injured have been admitted to a hospital where their treatment is underway. There are two children among the injured who have been referred to Saifai," the doctor added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

JMC bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission arm JMC Projects has won new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore.Kalpataru Power Transmission Projects arm JMC Projects , a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore received orders of R...

INSIGHT-Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe

Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to technology for the climate-conscious driver Turns out, theyre not good for the environment, according to some experts, and they could be phased out by carmakers in the face of tougher Europea...

2 cinema halls sealed in Odisha's Ganjam for flouting COVID-19 norms

The police sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi in Odishas Gajapati district for violating COVID guidelines and two others for not renewing the licence, in the last two days, said Achyutananda Jani, Additional Tahasildar and Executive ...

Bridgestone India unlocks 7 mn euros in 9 mths, helped by digital payment platform Freepay

Pune-based tyre maker BridgestoneIndia has unlocked around 7 million euros in cash flows in nine months with the shifting of its payment collection process on a digital platform, a senior company executive has said.As many as 80 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021