Iran's Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge -TV
Tehran has said the site was hit by "nuclear terrorism". "The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions ... But we will take our revenge from the Zionists," Zarif said.Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:39 IST
Iran blames its regional arch-foe Israel for Sunday's incident at the Natanz nuclear facility and will take its revenge, state TV quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday. Tehran has said the site was hit by "nuclear terrorism".
"The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions ... they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists," Zarif said.
