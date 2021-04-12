Iran says incident at Natanz site could be considered as an "act against humanity"

The incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility could be considered as an "act against humanity", Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday.

"There was no contamination or injuries but it could cause a disaster. It could be considered as an act against humanity," Khatibzadeh said.

Iran said the incident at its Natanz nuclear enrichment site on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism".

