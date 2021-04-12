Left Menu

Online registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin from April 15

Online registrations for this year's Amarnath Yatra will commence from April 15, the shrine board said on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:00 IST
Online registration for Amarnath Yatra to begin from April 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Online registrations for this year's Amarnath Yatra will commence from April 15, the shrine board said on Monday. This year's 56 day-yatra will commence simultaneously on both routes from June 28 and culminate on RakshaBandhan, August 22.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board informed that the intending yatri shall have to visit the official website for registration. The yatri will then be guided for the steps to be followed. "They will have to fill up his details in the online application form and attach his photograph and the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC)," said the CEO.

He said that for ensuring against fraudulent health certificates, only such certificates which are issued by doctors/medical institutes authorised by the concerned state government/UT administrations shall be accepted for the online registration. The CEO further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year's yatra.

For Yatra 2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The CEO informed that the yatris shall be able to download the yatra permits after their applications have been duly processed. The yatris will have to carry their original Photo ID and CHC with them during the yatra.

Kumar further stressed that for ensuring effective security arrangements along the difficult tracks, only those yatris who are in possession of a yatra permit which is valid for a specified date and route will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates at Domel and Chandanwari. The yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, they shall be required to produce the Compulsory Health Certificate,(CHC) in the prescribed format issued by an authorised doctor, before they are allowed to travel by helicopter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: RR win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Monday won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in game four of the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium. At the time of the toss, RR skipper Samson said We are go...

China Development Bank to extend USD 500 million loan to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Monday inked an agreement with the state-run China Development Bank for a loan of USD 500 million, less than a month after it signed a currency swap deal worth USD 1.5 billion with Beijing, to ensure fiscal stability in the cou...

Investigation finds Syria likely behind 2018 chlorine attack

An investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog found reasonable grounds to believe that a Syrian air force military helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018, sickening 12 people, the Organisation for the Pro...

President Kovind greets people on eve of Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted people on the eve of Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, Vishu, Navreh and other festivals, saying these festivals exhibit the rich culture of the country.On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021