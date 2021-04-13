Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, approval to Sputnik vaccine reported

Various Urdu publications in the national capital gave prominent coverage to developments in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:10 IST
Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 situation, approval to Sputnik vaccine reported
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications in the national capital gave prominent coverage to developments in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dismissal of former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi's petition, seeking direction to remove 26 verses from the Holy Quran, by the Supreme Court was also widely covered.

Inquilab: The Urdu daily reported the dismissal of Waseem Rizvi's petition on the Holy Quran by the Supreme Court as its top headline. The newspaper in its report said that the apex court dismissed the petition filed by Former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi seeking a direction to appropriate authorities to remove 26 verses and also fined the petitioner Rs 50,000 for filing a "frivolous" request. The daily also gave coverage to the news of Sushil Chandra appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner replacing Sunil Arora, on its front page.

The publication also gave prominent coverage to the Delhi High Court's order that allows the Nizamuddin Markaz to be opened in accordance with the guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management. Rejecting the Centre and Delhi Police's submission that a cap of 20 devotees be enforced, the court said that that there cannot be a limit on the number of devotees allowed inside the Nizamuddin Markaz if no other religious place has a similar restriction in light of the COVID-19 surge, the daily said in its report. Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu publication on its front page reported the news of the approval of Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use authorisation in India. Ir reported that Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

The daily also gave wide coverage to the new COVID guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government. It reported that the Maharashtra government has banned gatherings and processions during the month of Ramadan and advised people to break the fast at home and follow social distancing norms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dies of coronavirus complications

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications.Sathidar, 62, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Nagpur after he contracted the coronaviru...

Singapore's Pine Labs acquires Malaysia-based e-commerce platform Fave in $45 mln deal

Singapore-incorporated merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired e-commerce and fintech firm Fave in a cash and equity deal valued at over 45 million, for joint global expansion, the companies said on Tuesday. In a joint statement, ...

Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021