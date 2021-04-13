France to raise agriculture catastrophe fund to compensate frost damage - PM

France to raise agriculture catastrophe fund to compensate frost damage - PMReuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:03 IST
The French government will lift upper limits on its agriculture catastrophe fund to compensate farmers for frost damage to their crops, Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament on Tuesday.
Grapevines, fruit trees and many other crops such as rapeseed and sugar beets have sustained major damage due to unusually strong spring frost nationwide.
