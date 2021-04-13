Left Menu

India reports 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 879 deaths

India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:54 IST
India reports 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 879 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the country reporting 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,36,89,453.

In the last 24 hours, 879 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This took the COVID-19 death toll to 1,71,058. The active number of cases stands at 12,64,698. Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 60,212 new COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 7,898 cases were reported in Mumbai. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,35,017. Pune district reported 10,112 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 6,68,126. Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 fresh COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,71,994.

In the highest single-day spike ever, Delhi reported 13,468 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city so far. The city reported 81 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 7,50,156 and the city has seen 11,436 fatalities due to the disease. There are 43,510 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Karnataka reported 8,778 new COVID-19 cases, including 5,500 cases in Bengaluru Urban district, 6,079 discharges and 67 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the total count of cases in the state reached 10,83,647. The state has 78,617 active cases. As many as 6,984 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. With this, the total cases in the state reached 9,47,129 including 49,985 active cases.

Gujarat reported 6,690 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 3,60,206. Rajasthan recorded 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,251 recoveries and 28 deaths on Tuesday. Total cases in the state reached 3,75,092 including 36,441 active cases.

Furthermore, Kerala reported 7,515 new COVID-19 cases, 2,959 recoveries and 20 deaths today. The state has 52,132 active cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 4,228 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state reached 9,32,892 including 25,850 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

"Lockdown-like" stricter curbs in Maharashtra from Apr 14

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the war against coronavirus has begun again, as...

It was an excellent fightback, won't see a game like this: Rohit

A pleased Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team for an excellent fightback against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that one doesnt get to see these kind of tantalisingly close games.Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the last ...

Efforts on to stop me from campaigning: Mamata after end of ban on canvassing

Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and wont be cowed down by the intimidation ...

4 held after seizure of 207 cartons of smuggled liquor, 4 country-made pistols

Police here have arrested four suspected bootleggers following a seizure of 207 cartons of country-made foreign liquor smuggled from Haryana, and allegedly meant for wooing voters during the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021