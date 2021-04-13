India reports 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 879 deaths

India reported over 1.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. With the country reporting 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,36,89,453.

In the last 24 hours, 879 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This took the COVID-19 death toll to 1,71,058. The active number of cases stands at 12,64,698. Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 60,212 new COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 7,898 cases were reported in Mumbai. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,35,017. Pune district reported 10,112 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 6,68,126. Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 fresh COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,71,994.

In the highest single-day spike ever, Delhi reported 13,468 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city so far. The city reported 81 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 7,50,156 and the city has seen 11,436 fatalities due to the disease. There are 43,510 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Karnataka reported 8,778 new COVID-19 cases, including 5,500 cases in Bengaluru Urban district, 6,079 discharges and 67 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the total count of cases in the state reached 10,83,647. The state has 78,617 active cases. As many as 6,984 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. With this, the total cases in the state reached 9,47,129 including 49,985 active cases.

Gujarat reported 6,690 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 3,60,206. Rajasthan recorded 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,251 recoveries and 28 deaths on Tuesday. Total cases in the state reached 3,75,092 including 36,441 active cases.

Furthermore, Kerala reported 7,515 new COVID-19 cases, 2,959 recoveries and 20 deaths today. The state has 52,132 active cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 4,228 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state reached 9,32,892 including 25,850 active cases. (ANI)

