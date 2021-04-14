Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Central Revenue (CR) building located at ITO in the national capital. As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Fire breaks out in Delhi slum cluster, no injuries

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)