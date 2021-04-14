Agri Min inks pack with Microsoft for a pilot project to boost farmers' income

The Union Agriculture Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to run a pilot programme for 100 villages in six states to help farmers in reducing input cost and boost income.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was present at the signing ceremony, an official statement said.

The minister said modern technology will help in making the agriculture sector profitable and also attracting youth towards farming.

Tomar highlighted that the Centre is transferring Rs 6,000 per year to farmers under the PM-KISAN in a transparent manner.

He also said the agriculture sector has performed well and made a positive contribution even during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft has entered into this memorandum of understanding (MoU) along with its associate Crop Data Technologies.

Under the pilot project, which will run for a year, many activities will be carried out to boost farmers' income through the reduction in input cost and better post-harvest management, the statement said.

