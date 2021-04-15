Left Menu

Amit Shah extends Himachal Day greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings on Himachal Day stating that the state is a land of rich cultural heritage and full of natural beauty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:17 IST
Amit Shah extends Himachal Day greetings
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings on Himachal Day stating that the state is a land of rich cultural heritage and full of natural beauty.

"Happy Himachal Day to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh, a land of rich cultural heritage and full of natural beauty. I wish the state continues on the path of progress and pray to god for all the people of the state to be healthy and strong," tweeted Amit Shah in Hindi.

Himachal Day is observed every year on April 15, marking the formation of the state of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN experts urge US to align anti-terrorism programme with international law

Operated by the US State Department, the anti-terrorism programme offers money for information on people outside the country, who the Government has designated as being associated with terrorism, although they have not been charged with any...

UN to launch funding appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following volcano eruption

Didier Trebucq, the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean, briefed journalists on response to the growing humanitarian crisis sparked after a long-dormant La Soufrire volcano erupted last week, displacing some 20,000 people...

'Warrior' ordered for season three with HBO Max deal

HBO has signed a deal to renew the former Cinemax series Warrior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Th...

WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.Also, the low base of March last year, when the data was computed with a low response rate due to the nationwide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021