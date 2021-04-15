Left Menu

IIT Roorkee student dies at COVID-19 quarantine centre

A student died at a COVID-19 quarantine centre set up at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Thursday. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

ANI | Roorkee (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:38 IST
IIT Roorkee student dies at COVID-19 quarantine centre
IIT Roorkee campus. Image Credit: ANI

A student died at a COVID-19 quarantine centre set up at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Thursday. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. According to Sonika Srivastava, IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge, the student was admitted to the centre on April 11 after coming in primary contact with another student who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"A student died at the quarantine centre set up at IIT Roorkee. He was at the centre from April 11 after coming in primary contact with another student who had tested positive for COVID-19. The cause of death can be ascertained in postmortem," said Srivastava. Around 100 students had tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Roorkee in the last few days and the Haridwar District Health Department had sealed five hostels -- Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan and Vigyan Kunj -- and declared them as containment zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to augment hydrogen supply chain: Pradhan

India will augment its hydrogen supply chain infrastructure as it looks to accelerate plans to generate the carbon-free fuel, which may have an edge over other non-fossil fuel sources, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday.Hydrogen ...

S.Korean fishmongers, opposition party members voice concerns over Fukushima plans

South Korean vendors at a fish market in the capital Seoul and opposition party members called on the government to take actions to have Japan drop plans to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. I...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Season of misery almost over for Sheffield United

Sheffield Uniteds fate will be sealed on Saturday if they lose at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United avoid defeat against West Ham United, although in reality relegation looked a certainty before Christmas.So-called second season ...

Biden, Suga to send signal to assertive China at U.S.-Japan summit

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden will highlight Tokyos central role in Washingtons strategy to counter the challenge of an increasingly assertive China at a summit on Friday. While that emphasis on Japans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021