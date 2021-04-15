Indian Army repatriates PoK resident who had crossed over to India

Left Menu

The Indian Army on Thursday repatriated a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had crossed over to Indian territory on Sunday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:24 IST
Ghulam Qadir, PoK resident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

According to an official statement of the Indian Army, a man named Ghulam Qadir who is the resident of village Ghim in Nikial, Pakistan occupied Kashmir crossed over to India on April 11, Sunday.

"On April 15, at about 11.55 am, Ghulam Qadir who crossed over to India on April 11, was handed over to Pakistan Authorities on humanitarian grounds," the Army said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

