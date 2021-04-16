Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad authorities acquire oxygen plant to meet demand amid pandemic

This facility will be used if there is a rising demand for oxygen and the existing suppliers cannot fulfill it, an official from the monitoring team told PTI. The demand for oxygen in the district was 59 metric tonnes on Thursday, and there are 85 COVID-19 facilities in the district currently treating infected patients, a senior official from the food and drug department said.

To meet the growing demand for oxygen at medical facilities, the administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has acquired the oxygen plant of a steel factory here, an official said on Friday. Collector Sunil Chavan said a team of officials has been appointed to ensure a smooth supply of the life-saving gas from the plant, belonging to R L Steel in Chitegaon of Paithan.

