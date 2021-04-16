Left Menu

Discipline Management Complaints Hotline launched

The platform - which will go live during the course of the weekend - may be accessed by texting “Hi” via WhatsApp to 063 699 7280, in order to receive the link for the e-form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:46 IST
Discipline Management Complaints Hotline launched
This is a platform that will enable public servants on prolonged suspension to report incidents of bullying and victimisation by their supervisors, pending finalisation of their disciplinary cases.   Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) Friday launched the Discipline Management Complaints Hotline.

This is a platform that will enable public servants on prolonged suspension to report incidents of bullying and victimisation by their supervisors, pending finalisation of their disciplinary cases.

This comes after it was reported that over R 2 billion had been spent on salaries of suspended public servants or public servants on precautionary suspension in the 2019/2020 financial year.

The hotline service, set up under the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (PA-EID-TAU), will allow public servants to engage directly with the DPSA, assist the department to monitor the type and trends of complaints received in the public service and devise strategies to improve discipline management policies, capacity building interventions, oversight as well as norms and standards.

The platform - which will go live during the course of the weekend - may be accessed by texting "Hi" via WhatsApp to 063 699 7280, in order to receive the link for the e-form.

The e-form can also be accessed on http://www.dpsa.gov.za/ or by sending an email to DMcomplaints@dpsa.gov.za, and this is accessible 24 hours a day, on any day of the week.

Public servants can also call 012 336 1349 during working hours (09:00-16:00) on weekdays for enquiries as well as to obtain clarity on the e-form or to follow up on the status of complaints already submitted.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Maldivian foreign minister

The Maldives on Friday requested India for assured supply of essential commodities to it as the two sides discussed a plethora of issues relating to the bilateral, regional and international domains, sources said.The issue of supply of esse...

COVID-19: Jalna hospital using PSA method to generate oxygen

A hospital in Jalna said it was being able to generate 100 cylinders of medical oxygen in a 24-hour span amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.Deepak COVID Hospital director Sanjay Rakh said his facility was using the pressure swing absorption PSA...

Brazil scrambles to secure sedatives as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

An emergency shipment of sedatives needed to intubate severely ill COVID-19 patients arrived in Brazil late on Thursday from China, as the South American country scrambles for supplies due to severe shortages of the vital drugs. In recent d...

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps

Morgan Stanley lost nearly 1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150 jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021