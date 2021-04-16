White House says expects Biden and Suga to discuss Fukushima nuclear issue

White House says expects Biden and Suga to discuss Fukushima nuclear issueReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:07 IST
The White House said on Friday it understands the careful considerations Japan is weighing as it decides whether to go ahead with hosting the Olympics in Tokyo this year.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said she expected U.S. President Joe Biden and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will discuss Japan's plans to discharge contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
