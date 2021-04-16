British actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

Britain's Helen McCrory, who starred in Harry Potter films and the Peaky Blinders television series, has died after a battle with cancer, her husband Damian Lewis said on Twitter on Friday. She was 52.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he said.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)