West Bengal elections: 36.02 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
Ladakh recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the virus case count in the Union Territory to 11,709, an official bulletin said on Saturday.The detection of the new cases 236 in Leh and nine in Karg...
President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. The...
Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of courage, fortitude and faith on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.Philip, who died Apr...
The organisers of Mumbai Marathon on Saturday announced that the 17th edition of the event, which was to take place on May 30, has been rescheduled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The new date will be announced in due course after consultati...