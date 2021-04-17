'From exporter of COVID-19 vaccines to importer': Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at Centre

Amid unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday targetted the Centre for exporting vaccine without having sufficient stock for the people of the country. She said the present dispensation has undone 70 years of efforts. In a tweet, she said: "Shocking that while COVID ravages India, from being a vaccine exporter, it has been compelled to become a vaccine importer undoing 70 years of government effort, @narendramodi: the pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency."

Taking a dig at the Centre, she gave credit to the efforts of the Congress rule of 70 years which had been ridiculed by the current regime often. She further said that coronavirus infection has increased by seven times in Uttar Pradesh within 10 days. "Now it is also moving towards the villages. There is a huge shortage of tests in cities and hardly tgere is RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing. Mostly, antigen tests are being conducted," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has further said that people of Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Banaras, Allahabad are also waiting for the COVID-19 testing. Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise. A total number of 2,34,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan reported 79.32 per cent of the new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)