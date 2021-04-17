Prince Harry talks with brother Prince William after Philip's funeral

Prince Harry talks with brother Prince William after Philip's funeralReuters | Windsor | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:30 IST
Prince Harry walked with Prince William after Prince Philip's funeral, talking with his brother and William's wife Kate at Windsor Castle.
