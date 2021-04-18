Left Menu

Maharashtra: 4 held in Pune for selling fake Remdesivir injections

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, four people were arrested in Baramati on Saturday for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections, said Pune Police.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:08 IST
The four arrested persons in Pune. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, four people were arrested in Baramati on Saturday for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections, said Pune Police. The police also recovered three injections from the possession of the accused.

"The injections were labelled as Remdesivir. However, they were filled with paracetamol in liquid form," Narayan Shirgaonkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pune rural told reporters. Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections.

Maharashtra recorded the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 63,729 new cases. The state reported as many as 398 COVID-related casualties on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

