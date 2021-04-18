Left Menu

Telangana reports 5,093 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 5,093 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 5,093 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin. In a report, the total count of COVID positive cases in the state currently stands at 3,51,424 including 3,12,563 discharges and 1824 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 37,037.

As many as 1,29,637 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 8 pm on Saturday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,17,37,753. However, reports of 5,865 were still awaited.

According to the bulletin, a total of 24,156 individuals in-home and institutional isolation. Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,501 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,77,150. As many as 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. (ANI)

