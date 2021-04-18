India becomes fastest country to administer 12 cr COVID-19 vaccinations

India took only 92 days to administer 12 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the fastest country to do so across the world, reported the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The United States is at the second position as it managed to reach the 12 crore mark in 97 days, followed by China, which took 108 days to reach the same target.

As per a provisional report put together till 7am on Sunday, India has administered 12,26,22,590 vaccine doses. These include 91,28,146 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 57,08,223 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,33,415 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 55,10,238 FLWs (2nddose), 4,55,94,522 1st dose beneficiaries and 38,91,294 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,04,74,993 (1st dose) and 10,81,759 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

In India, states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have alone managed to give more than 1 crore doses each to their population. Gujarat completed 1 crore vaccinations on the April 16, while the other three states achieved it on April 14. In a press statement, PIB revealed that "eight states account for 59.5% of the total doses given so far in the country."

It also states that in the last 24 hours, 26 lakh people were vaccinated. Meanwhile, India's daily new COVID-19 cases continue to increase. The country registered 2,61,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,123. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 while Delhi reported 24,375 new cases. Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 78.56% of the new cases, read the press statement by PIB. (ANI)

