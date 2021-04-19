Left Menu

N.Korea's coronavirus lockdown shows signs of easing as China trade soars

China's exports to North Korea in March rose to a six-month high, with outbound shipments to its neighbor that month nearly 400 times more than January-February combined, in a sign of easing border restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. North Korea banned almost all cross-border travel early last year, and some countries including Britain, France, and Germany withdrew their local representatives.

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:50 IST
N.Korea's coronavirus lockdown shows signs of easing as China trade soars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's exports to North Korea in March rose to a six-month high, with outbound shipments to its neighbor that month nearly 400 times more than January-February combined, in a sign of easing border restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

North Korea banned almost all cross-border travel early last year, and some countries including Britain, France, and Germany withdrew their local representatives. In recent weeks, however, there have been growing signs that North Korea may be easing its border restrictions.

An increased number of ships traveled to and from China, and North Korea is building disinfection facilities, including at an airport near its border, according to reports by NK Pro, a website that tracks North Korea. "Overall, indicators strongly suggest North Korea is preparing for a resumption of the cargo movement in and out of the country," said NK Pro Managing Director Chad O'Carroll.

"This will provide much-needed reprieve for farmers needing fertilizer, factories requiring foreign inputs, and citizens who have gone by for months without import-basics like vegetable oil, cocoa, and coffee," O'Carroll said. China exported $12.978 million of goods to North Korea in March, up from $3,000 in February and $33,000 in the first two months, Chinese customs data released on Sunday showed.

The shipments in March were the highest by value since $18.882 million in September last year. China imported $1.308 million of North Korean goods in March compared with $1.75 million in February.

Last week, Russia's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora said international aid has been stuck in warehouses on the Chinese side of the border, but North Korea's "large disinfection complexes" would likely be completed by the end of April, with the flow of goods expected to be restored soon after. Given the long-anticipated quarantine process on inbound imports, it is unlikely that items such as fresh fruits, dairy or meat - items which are all favorites among the Pyongyang elite - can be imported any time soon, O'Carroll said.

"The primary import focus is likely to be medicines, fertilizer, and construction materials," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European soccer club shares jump after Super League announcement

Shares in Italian soccer club Juventus and Englands Manchester United jumped on Monday after they and 10 other top European clubs announced the formation of a breakaway Super League.Juventus share price surged over 12 as shareholders welcom...

WRAPUP 1-Danske CEO exits over Dutch ABN money laundering inquiry

Danske Banks chief executive Chris Vogelzang, who was hired to help it recover from a multi-billion dollar money laundering scandal, resigned on Monday after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in a separate case at ABN Amro. Vogelz...

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. SII, th...

BIF seeks reversal of hike in import duties on components, PCBAs; writes to DoT, finance ministry

Industry body Broadband India Forum BIF has approached the telecom department and the finance ministry seeking reversal of hike in import duties on components and PCBAs effected in recent Budget, saying the move will drive up the cost of ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021