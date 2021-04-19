Left Menu

Parents urged to use Child Support Grant for child's basic needs

SASSA reminded parents and guardians who misuse the grant that they are violating the right of a child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:09 IST
Parents urged to use Child Support Grant for child's basic needs
In addition, SASSA said a person who takes care of a child on daily basis must receive the grant payment. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Mpumalanga South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has reiterated that the Child Support Grant (CSG) is aimed at helping parents provide for the basic needs of a child.

SASSA reminded parents and guardians who misuse the grant that they are violating the right of a child.

"Any deviation from the purpose of supporting the child's needs, according to the Social Assistance Act, will be deemed as abuse or neglect to the child, and classified as a criminal act, which is punishable by law," the agency warned.

It urged those who witness the misuse of grants not to keep quiet - whether within a family or in communities.

"Starving a child due to parents or guardians' social needs is a destruction to the future of the country."

In addition, SASSA said a person who takes care of a child on daily basis must receive the grant payment.

"If the grant is received by the parent, who does not stay with a child not transfer the money to the caregiver, that person must be reported to SASSA offices and also open a criminal case at the local police station."

Requirements to receive a child support grant include being a primary caregiver, meaning the person responsible for the child should be a South African citizen or permanent resident, receiving less than R4 000 per month and if married, getting R8 000 per month combined salary.

The child must be under 18 years old, not be in the care of a State institution and live with the primary caregiver in South Africa, who is not paid to look after the child, SASSA explained.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People flock markets to stock groceries, other essentials ahead of lockdown in Delhi

People flocked the markets to stock groceries and other essentials, and ran other errands soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Long queues were seen outside stores at man...

Purna Jamatia new chief of Tripura tribal council, BJP stays away from oath-taking

Nineteen newly-elected members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC took oath at its headquarters in Khumulwung on Monday, officials said.The BJP stayed away from the programme in protest, alleging that supporters ...

South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year

The South African governments compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand 17.5 million in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament. The Afric...

Cuba's Communist Party appoints President Diaz-Canel as leader

Cubas ruling Communist Party elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel to succeed Raul Castro as party first secretary, the most powerful position in the country, on the final day of its congress on Monday.The succession marks the end of six deca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021