Rustomjee Group Launches Premium Residential Project 'Rustomjee 180 Bayview' with Anticipated GDV of Rs 1300 Crs

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Rustomjee Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai, today announced the launch of 'Rustomjee 180 Bayview', at Matunga West. With this launch the real estate player is anticipating Gross Development Value of approximately INR 1300 crore rupees, with a target of achieving INR 400 crores of business within first year of its launch.

The project marks the entry of Rustomjee Group in Matunga West, the heart of Mumbai with a closed residential development aimed at nurturing community living. The property promises stunning panoramic view of the majestic Arabian Sea from almost all the apartments along with providing all amenities necessary for an upgrade to an uber-luxury lifestyle at the heart of Mumbai. The project offers 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK as well as duplex apartments ranging from 800 sq.ft to 2,200 sq ft + in area that will be handed over in the year 2028. The project is inspired by the Sea's serene beauty and captivating characteristics. Embracing the essence of seaside living, the project incorporates themes like Sea Breeze, Aqua Sense, Tropical Plantation, Sculptures, and Pebbles, harmoniously merging nature-inspired design with modern amenities. The theme of free flow permeates throughout the project, creating a harmonious environment where residents can experience a sense of fluidity and connectivity in their daily lives. With its emphasis on Green, Active, and Leisure spaces, Rustomjee offers a vibrant and dynamic lifestyle where residents can indulge in wellness activities, recreational pursuits, and leisurely pursuits amidst lush greenery and tranquil surroundings.

This luxurious project comprises of spacious balconies for each apartment, ample greenery amidst the bustling city and state-of-the-art tech features that ensures the safety of residents is never compromised with. It offers amenities for all ages, including recreational spaces for kids, senior citizens, and adults. The beautifully crafted elevation showcases special features such as Reckli concrete, ACP cladding, and Grooves, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to the architectural design. The project also offers a diverse range of amenities across different levels, catering to residents' lifestyles and preferences. The ground level features lush greenery, a Play Mound, and a Seating Pocket, while the first floor offers leisure activities, a preview theatre, a games room, a spacious gym, a banquet hall and a Children's Zone. Rooftop amenities include a Multipurpose Lawn, Swing Pods, Skydeck, and a cascading pond that creates a serene ambiance. This project offers a stunning infinity edge pool on the rooftop to enjoy stunning views of the setting sun while relaxing with your family & friends. This development offers a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle in a harmonious community setting.

Boman Irani, Chairman & MD, Rustomjee Group said, "Announcing the launch of Rustomjee 180 Bayview marks a significant milestone in our journey of redefining urban living experiences across the city. This project showcases a creation of a lifestyle destination that matches our resident's refined preferences. The aim behind this project launch is to create spaces where communities thrive, human connections are prioritized and ideas are exchanged which contribute towards purposeful and healthier living. Matunga has proven to be an excellent residential hub as it offers the right mix of tranquillity and modern living. Its central location ensures excellent connectivity to other parts of the city while offering easy access to prime locations like Dadar, Lower Parel and Worli, thus providing its residents the comfort of easy commute. This marks our entry in Matunga and we are ecstatic to revolutionize luxury living in one of the most promising and dynamic micro markets of Mumbai." Rustomjee Group plans to focus strongly on micro markets like Matunga West, Versova, Bandra East, Chembur, amongst others to offer its residents thoughtfully designed inclusive spaces, suitable for the entire family whilst providing them an opportunity to upgrade to a premium lifestyle on par with their evolving needs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)