Left Menu

Goods Train Tragedy in West Bengal: 15 Dead, 60 Injured

At least 15 passengers perished and 60 others sustained injuries on Monday morning when a goods train collided with the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, leading to the derailment of three rear coaches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:23 IST
Goods Train Tragedy in West Bengal: 15 Dead, 60 Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

At least 15 passengers perished and 60 others sustained injuries on Monday morning when a goods train collided with the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, causing the derailment of three rear coaches, officials reported.

The Railway Board confirmed that the 'Kavach' anti-train collision system was not operational on the Guwahati-Delhi route at the time of the accident. This system is designed to prevent such tragic incidents.

Local authorities have begun an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision, as rescue efforts continue to assist the injured and clear the wreckage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024