Goods Train Tragedy in West Bengal: 15 Dead, 60 Injured

At least 15 passengers perished and 60 others sustained injuries on Monday morning when a goods train collided with the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, causing the derailment of three rear coaches, officials reported.

The Railway Board confirmed that the 'Kavach' anti-train collision system was not operational on the Guwahati-Delhi route at the time of the accident. This system is designed to prevent such tragic incidents.

Local authorities have begun an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision, as rescue efforts continue to assist the injured and clear the wreckage.

