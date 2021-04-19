Left Menu

UN expert concerned about Congress’s refusal to swear in Judge Porras

The former president of the Court was re-elected to the bench on 4 March and had been due to resume her duties for another five-year term on 14 April.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:11 IST
UN expert concerned about Congress’s refusal to swear in Judge Porras
On 3 March 2021, the Supreme Court of Justice admitted a new request for impeachment against Porras and another judge on the bench, José Francisco de Mata Vela. Image Credit: ohchr.org

A UN human rights expert today expressed serious concerns about Congress's refusal to swear in Gloria Porras - a judge renowned for her decisions regarding protection and guarantees of human rights and the rule of law - to Guatemala's Constitutional Court, condemning the continued harassment and intimidation of the judiciary in the country.

The former president of the Court was re-elected to the bench on 4 March and had been due to resume her duties for another five-year term on 14 April.

"I am extremely concerned about the systematic use of legal weapons to obstruct the swearing-in of Judge Porras," said Diego García-Sayán, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, adding Porras had been subjected to various other forms of judicial harassment, hate speeches and stigmatization campaigns in social media, including for gender reasons. "These actions are part of the weakening of the rule of law and judicial independence in Guatemala," he said.

On 3 March 2021, the Supreme Court of Justice admitted a new request for impeachment against Porras and another judge on the bench, José Francisco de Mata Vela. As the decision to withdraw immunity of Constitutional Court magistrates must be taken by Congress, on 23 March, the Congress established an investigative commission to withdraw her judicial immunity.

"I am deeply concerned by these acts of intimidation and reprisals against the former President of the Constitutional Court," said García-Sayán. "The improper use of impeachment procedure and other legal measures, which have also been used against other full and alternate judges of the Court, seems to have the sole aim of interfering with the independent exercise of the judicial function. This affects the independence, credibility and legitimacy of the justice system as a whole.

"Judges must enjoy a certain degree of immunity in civil or criminal matters in relation to decisions taken in good faith in carrying out their functions," the UN expert said. Judicial immunity stems from the principle of judicial independence and is intended to protect judges from any form of intimidation, obstruction, harassment or improper interference in the exercise of their professional function.

"Without judicial immunity, civil or criminal proceedings could be used as a form of coercion or retaliation to undermine independent and impartial decision-making, as the case of Gloria Porras shows," García-Sayán said.

Following Congress's decision not to swear in Porras, a number of political actors that have been affected by her decisions as President of the Constitutional Court have threatened to file a civil and criminal action against her.

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway

Britain will do everything possible to block a new European soccer Super League and is examining options to penalise the six English teams that have signed up, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday. Dowden said he had met with the Pr...

Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender after dispute with Russia

The Czech government will not invite Russias Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.The decision, which effect...

CSK beat RR by 45 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.Brief Scores Chennai Super Kings 1889 in 20 overs Faf du Plessis 33, Moeen Ali 26, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out Chetan Sakariya 336, Chris M...

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here with a mild fever on Monday.Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021