Left Menu

Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. "I'm not so much interested now in fishing.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:24 IST
Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea.

"I'm not so much interested now in fishing. I don't think there's enough fish to quarrel about. But when we start to mine, when we start to get whatever it is in the bowels of the China Sea, our oil, by that time I will send my grey ships there to stake a claim," Duterte said in a late night public address. "If they start drilling oil there, I will tell China, is that part of our agreement? If that is not part of our agreement, I will also drill oil there," he said even as he reiterated he wanted to remain friends with Beijing.

Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists. He has repeatedly said the Philippines was powerless to stop China, and that challenging its activities could risk a war his country would lose.

The firebrand leader said there was no way for the Philippines to enforce "without any bloodshed" a landmark 2016 arbitral ruling that clarified the Philippines sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone. The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Philippines has filed several diplomatic protests against China's actions in the South China Sea, with the latest accusing its giant neighbour of undertaking illegal fishing and massing more than 240 boats within its territorial waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha extends weekend shutdown to all urban areas from Apr 24

Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Monday extended the weekend shutdown to all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24 in view of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases.The April 15 order had announced impos...

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

The Russian air force has hit militants base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and com...

U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the departments new climate hub, disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John ...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccers governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this seasons Champions League semi-fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021