Mumbai Police, FDA recover 2,200 vials of Remdesivir in raids

In a joint operation, Mumbai Police and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) teams raided two locations on Monday and recovered 2,200 vials of Remdesivir. Acting on specific information about the storage of stocks of Remdesivir by certain exporters, teams from Mumbai Police and team FDA recovered 2,000 at one exporter's location in Marol, Andheri East, which belongs to a pharmaceutical company and 200 vials of Remdesivir recovered at another exporter's location in New Marine Lines.

The Mumbai Police PRO said that these recovered vials of Remdesivir were taken into possession by the FDA for use and distribution in hospitals. "These 2,200 Remdesivir vials were produced for export but were kept stocked by the exporters as there is a ban on the export of Remdesivir. FDA officials are following due procedure to make these vials available to hospitals," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)