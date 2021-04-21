Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Putin: Meet me for peace talks in Donbass conflict zone

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Putin: Meet me for peace talks in Donbass conflict zoneReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-04-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 01:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him in the country's eastern Donbass region for talks on ending the conflict there.
"Mr Putin: I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbass, where there is a war," Zelenskiy said in a video address released on the presidential website on Tuesday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Putin
- Donbass
- Vladimir Putin
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
- Russian
ALSO READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro speaks to Russia's Putin about Sputnik vaccine
Russia welcomes Ukraine's pledge to keep ceasefire in Donbass -agencies
Armenia's PM appeals to Putin for help with Karabakh prisoners of war
Putin accuses Ukraine of provocations in phone call with Merkel - Kremlin
Ukraine's president to visit Donbass as tension mounts with Russia