Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Putin: Meet me for peace talks in Donbass conflict zone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him in the country's eastern Donbass region for talks on ending the conflict there.

"Mr Putin: I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbass, where there is a war," Zelenskiy said in a video address released on the presidential website on Tuesday evening.

