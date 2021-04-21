Left Menu

India's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's state-run oil producer ONGC Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by a gunman from a rig site in eastern India on Wednesday.

The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGC's Lake field in Sivasagar District in the eastern state of Assam, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.

"Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," ONGC said in a tweet.

