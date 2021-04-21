CAT reverses Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti decision, allows candidate to appear in TGT interview

Left Menu

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday reversed Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti decision and allowed a post graduate candidate to appear in Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) interview.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday reversed Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti decision and allowed a post graduate candidate to appear in Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) interview. The Principal Bench of CAT in New Delhi today allowed a candidate to sit in the TGT (Social Studies) interview by Navodaya Vidayalaya who was stopped from sitting in the interview illegally by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Earlier, the Court had sought reply from the authorities and while hearing the final arguments, it reversed the decision of the Navodaya Samiti and allowed the plea of the candidate and has allowed him to appear in the interview. The candidate in the plea filed through advocate Harpreet Singh Hora has alleged that the staff illegally stopped him stating that he has scored less than 50 per cent marks in the concerned subjects and thus, the act of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti by stopping such candidates is illegal and against the recruitment clauses of the notification of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

A Post Graduate candidate from Chhattisgarh had approached the CAT Delhi against the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti alleging that despite clearing the Computer based Test (CBT) held in September 2019, he was not allowed to appear in the interview of TGT (Social Studies) in January 2021. It was stated by the candidate in his plea that he is a Post Graduate who also holds a B. Ed. and passed CTET exam and has got more than the required marks in graduation and thus, the act of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti by stopping such candidates is illegal and against the recruitment clauses of the notification of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Terming the said action of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti as arbitrary, discriminatory, illegal and in violative of the rules, the candidate had approached the Tribunal on the ground that the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti cannot inject a new rule in the rule-book by their own whims and fancies and thus, he has prayed the Court to consider the applicant for appointment in the recruitment process. Petitioner had sought direction to respondents to quash and set aside the order dated January 18 this year in respect of the applicant and consider the applicant for appointment in the recruitment process and pass orders to nominate petitioner's name to NVS in the order of preference as per choice opted by him, for issuance of appointment letter without further delay protecting his seniority with reference to his batch-mates. (ANI)

