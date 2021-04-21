Left Menu

Nashik oxygen tanker leak: Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives, appeals state govt to provide assistance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:45 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief appealed to the state government and party workers to provide all possible assistance.

"The news of patients' death at Nashik's Zakhir Hussain Hospital is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families. I appeal to the state government and party workers to provide all possible assistance," tweeted Rahul Gandhi. At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, confirmed the District Magistrate, Nashik.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now. "This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik Municipal Commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I will be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there," he said.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said: "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared." Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

