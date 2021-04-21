Left Menu

Linde India, a prominent medical oxygen supplier, has commenced the supply of oxygen and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital received 45 cylinders at 6 pm on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:19 IST
Linde India commences oxygen supply, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital receives 45 cylinders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Linde India, a prominent medical oxygen supplier, has commenced the supply of oxygen and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital received 45 cylinders at 6 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted that the Central government has increased the national capital's quota of oxygen.

Earlier in the day, the hospital in a statement, quoting Linde India's representative, said the oxygen supplier was not being 'allowed' by the Haryana government to send oxygen cylinders and liquid oxygen to Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road. "As per Vipul, representative, Linde India, Linde is not being allowed by Haryana government to send Oxygen Cylinders and Liquid Oxygen to Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road, which is affiliated with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital," the hospital said.

"Five hours of oxygen left at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as 58 COVID-19 patients are admitted here including 10 in the intensive care unit (ICU). 35 patients await admission to the hospital," it added. However, the Haryana government denied the charges and called them 'false and baseless'

"Haryana Government terms media reports regarding Faridabad District Administration taking over the control of Linde plant in Faridabad malicious, false and baseless," the Chief Minister Manohar Khattar-led government said in a statement. It said that oxygen supply from the Linde plant was interrupted due to some technical reason "hence the report holds no merit".

"Allocation of liquid medical oxygen produced in various plants in north India is decided by the government of India only. Haryana government is fully committed that the resources are optimally utilized in the interest of the nation and patient in general. Dedicated efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen across the state and the country," the government added. The state added that Haryana is producing about 260 metric tonne (MT) oxygen per day out of which 20 MT of oxygen is allocated to Punjab and 140 MT allocated to Delhi, while Haryana gets only 80 MT per day oxygen supply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

